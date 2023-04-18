Boston Business Journal

Poll: People Are Riding the MBTA More, and They're Giving It Poor Reviews

By Grant Welker

Boston-area commuters are using the MBTA more often, but overwhelmingly give the transit system poor grades.

According to a new Boston Business Journal-Seven Letter poll, MBTA riders say the T has worsened on safety and reliability. Indeed, critiques of the beleaguered transit system were harsh.

