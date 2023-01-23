Private Jet Company Builds First Dedicated Terminal at Hanscom

Clients of Magellan Jets have long enjoyed the convenience of flying private. Now, those coming and going from the Boston area will have the luxury of the Quincy company’s first dedicated terminal at Hanscom Field.

Magellan unveiled its new terminal on Friday, complete with a gated and staffed parking area, and a lounge that includes a conference room with internet and telecommunications connections. Alcoholic beverages and other refreshments are available before or after flights.

