Prudential Tower Plans Reopening of Observation Deck Next Year

The Prudential Tower’s observation deck will reopen next year as a larger, three-floor, 59,000-square-foot space, owner Boston Properties said Wednesday.

Skywalk Observatory, which closed in the spring of 2020 after more than five decades, will be rebranded as View Boston. However, a restaurant — which was called Top of the Hub before it closed at the same time — isn’t included in the reopening plans. Select Restaurants Inc., the operator of Top of the Hub and Skywalk, said in 2020 that Boston Properties did not offer a new lease.

Boston Properties has said it planned to spend more than $125 million overhauling the space, which was initially slated to open in the middle of 2022. The renovations include the tower's 50th, 51st and 52nd floors, including outdoor spaces for the first time.

Boston Properties didn’t disclose exactly when next year View Boston may open. But the new space, in addition to views from 750 feet above ground, will include what the company said are “immersive experiential exhibits,” with visitors being able to scan their ticket to be able to create an itinerary of destinations to view based on their individual interests.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal