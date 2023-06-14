Puma to move brand, marketing departments away from Somerville HQ

Puma is relocating two of its local teams overseas next month as part of a broader reorganization of its global marketing operations.
The sports apparel company said Wednesday it plans to relocate its "brand management" and "marketing operations" departments from the Boston area to the company's headquarters in Germany. The move will be effective July 1.
