Boston Business Journal

Puma to move brand, marketing departments away from Somerville HQ

By Lucia Maffei

Puma is relocating two of its local teams overseas next month as part of a broader reorganization of its global marketing operations.

The sports apparel company said Wednesday it plans to relocate its "brand management" and "marketing operations" departments from the Boston area to the company's headquarters in Germany. The move will be effective July 1.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us