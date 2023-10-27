Ranking the top food brands in Massachusetts

H.P. Hood has been in business since 1846. Polar has been making beverages in Worcester since 1882. Today, both are among the largest Massachusetts-based food and beverage companies, according to a first-time ranking by the Business Journal.

The largest food and beverage company in Massachusetts is Blount Fine Foods. The fifth-generation family business in Fall River traces the family business to 1880 but was incorporated as the current business in 1946. (Breweries and cider makers such as Samuel Adams maker Boston Beer Co. were not included on the most recent list. .

