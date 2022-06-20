Boston Business Journal

Raytheon's Exit ‘Lowers the Profile' of Mass., Professor Says

By Lucia Maffei

One of the most prominent innovation historians in Boston says there's more than one consequence that will hit Massachusetts when Raytheon Technologies Corp. moves its headquarters to Virginia in the third quarter.

Robert Krim, author of Boston Made: From Revolution to Robotics — Innovations that Changed the World and an associate professor at Framingham State University, where he teaches a course on entrepreneurship and innovation, said that the defense contractor's top leadership may be more likely to direct funds for innovation outside of Waltham now that their focus is not on the Massachusetts-based workforce.

