Boston Business Journal

Red Sox Foundation Broadens Scope After Two Decades

By Grant Welker

In the two decades since the Red Sox Foundation began, it's been so closely tied to the Jimmy Fund that fans sometimes think the two are the same. Anyone could be forgiven for the confusion, given the team’s longtime ties to the charity that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

But while the foundation is still intimately linked to the Jimmy Fund and other partners, it is now broadening its scope, particularly for aiding racial equity, including new programs expected to start this year.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us