The president of Regis College is stepping down after 15 years leading the school and 40 years at the institution.

Antoinette Hays will retire from the Weston-based school in June 2026, according to a statement Monday. A national search for the next president is starting immediately.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal