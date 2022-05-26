higher education

Report: Declining College Enrollment Sees Even Bigger Drop in Spring

By Joshua Mann

College enrollment in the U.S. didn’t just decline again in spring 2022; its downward slide accelerated from previous periods.

The estimated number of combined undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in higher education fell 4.1% compared to the prior spring, marking a 685,000-student decline, according to a report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. That’s a bigger drop than the 3.5% and 2.7% year-over-year dip as of spring 2021 and fall 2021, respectively.

