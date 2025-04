The Hispanic and Latino population in Massachusetts has an outsized impact on state economic growth, according to a new report from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

From 2014 to 2023, the Hispanic/Latino population contributed $30 billion in economic growth, according to the report, which accounted for 26% of the state’s gross state product. Hispanic/Latino workers make up 13.5% of the state’s population.

