The company that operates the Japanese restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston, called Zuma, has been fined $1.8 million by the Massachusetts attorney general for forcing employees to share tips with managers.

Azumi LLC, the Boston-based company, and its manager, Garrett Ronan, required its servers to share tips with employees who exercised managerial duties, which is a violation of the state’s wage and hour laws.

