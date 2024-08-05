Boston Business Journal

Retailer Big Lots closing 6 Massachusetts locations

By Grant Welker

The big-box discount retail chain Big Lots will shutter six of its 23 Massachusetts locations, the latest in a string of retailers to resort to closures.

Big Lots indicates on its website it will close locations in Ashland, Dennis, Northampton, Seekonk and West Springfield. Those are among what's widely reported as nearly 300 store closures across the country, coming as the Ohio-based company’s sales have fallen.

