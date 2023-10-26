Retired Bruins captain finds new role as Sal's Pizza pitchman

A year ago, Patrice Bergeron was the Bruins captain and leading the team to what would become the best record in league history.
The season didn’t go as planned — no Bruins fan would want to be reminded of the team’s first-round playoffs loss — and Bergeron retired after 19 seasons with the team.
