RNA company to lay off 96 employees in Lexington

Shortly after agreeing to go private via a merger — and less than a year after its last round of layoffs — a Medford-based RNA firm is letting go of 96 employees.
GreenLight Biosciences Holdings disclosed in a state notice that it would lay off 96 workers from its site in Lexington. That's about 37% of its workforce, given that the company had 262 full-time employees in mid-March, based on its most recent annual filing.
