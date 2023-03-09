Boston Business Journal

Robert Downey Jr., Marvel's ‘Iron Man,' Joins Board of Boston Digital-Security Startup

By Lucia Maffei

The board of directors of a Boston-based company has a new member: Iron Man.

Actor and producer Robert Downey Jr., known for his recurring role as Marvel's Tony Stark or Iron Man until "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, is joining the board of consumer security startup Aura, the company said Thursday.

Downey Jr. is also making an undisclosed investment in Aura and plans to work as a strategist and brand advocate.

Backed by Warburg Pincus and Madrone Capital Partners, Aura provides consumers with digital security services, such as identity theft protection, through a single software platform. Last year, the unicorn company moved from Burlington to a new Seaport headquarters, right above the restaurant Del Frisco's.

