RTX, formerly Raytheon, names new CEO

By Lucia Maffei

The company formerly known as Raytheon plans to change its chief executive next year, and also disclosed that earlier this year, it quietly closed the Waltham office that served as its headquarters for decades.

The aerospace and defense company now known as RTX Corp. (NYSE: RTX) said late Thursday that President and COO Christopher Calio is slated to succeed Greg Hayes as CEO on May 2 next year, at the firm's annual shareholders meeting. Hayes will remain onboard as executive chairman of RTX.

