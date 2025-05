Sal Lupoli might be better known for his Sal’s Pizza chain, not for his work as a developer.

But Lupoli has built projects in the Boston area that include mill renovations in Lawrence and Lowell and a riverside luxury building in Haverhill. Now he’s starting a project that would remake two former IBM office buildings in Littleton while adding more space for homes and retail.

