Sam Adams' Super Bowl Ad to Include Boston Dynamics Robot

Sam Adams' latest commercial for the Super Bowl will bring together the stereotypical Boston man, accent and all, and a robot from Boston Dynamics.

The maker of Sam Adams, Boston Beer Co. Inc., hasn't released the 30-second spot in full yet, but said Thursday it’ll combine "Your Cousin From Boston" — the goofy and affable everyman who’s been seen camping, at Oktoberfest and getting vaccinated at Fenway Park in previous commercials — and a robot known for dancing, jumping and opening doors.

