Sam Adams' Super Bowl Ad to Include Boston Dynamics Robot

By Grant Welker

Sam Adams' latest commercial for the Super Bowl will bring together the stereotypical Boston man, accent and all, and a robot from Boston Dynamics.

The maker of Sam Adams, Boston Beer Co. Inc., hasn't released the 30-second spot in full yet, but said Thursday it’ll combine "Your Cousin From Boston" — the goofy and affable everyman who’s been seen camping, at Oktoberfest and getting vaccinated at Fenway Park in previous commercials — and a robot known for dancing, jumping and opening doors.

