Santander to close 5 more Mass. branches, extending pandemic trend

By Meera Raman

Santander Bank is planning to close five branches in Massachusetts, according to a notice it recently filed with the Treasury Department. This adds to the more than 35 branches that the bank has closed since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

On June 8, the Boston-based bank notified the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that it intends to close branches in Danvers, New Bedford, Worcester, South Dennis, and Whitman.

