Small Business Admin. to move offices out of Boston, other sanctuary cities

The SBA’s Boston office is located in the federally owned Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. Federal Building

By Grant Welker

The O’Neill federal building next to North Station in Boston houses a group of agencies including the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBA says it is moving out.

A day after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defended the city's treatment of immigrants in testimony before Congress, the U.S. Small Business Administration said Thursday it will move its regional office out of Boston as part of a broader plan to relocate those offices out of sanctuary cities.

The SBA’s Boston office is located in the federally owned Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. Federal Building next to North Station. The 11-story building was on the federal government’s list of buildings it would seek to sell — a list that has since disappeared, leaving their future uncertain.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

