Small Business Admin. to move offices out of Boston, other sanctuary cities

A day after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defended the city's treatment of immigrants in testimony before Congress, the U.S. Small Business Administration said Thursday it will move its regional office out of Boston as part of a broader plan to relocate those offices out of sanctuary cities.

The SBA’s Boston office is located in the federally owned Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. Federal Building next to North Station. The 11-story building was on the federal government’s list of buildings it would seek to sell — a list that has since disappeared, leaving their future uncertain.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal