Crime and Courts

SEC accuses Mass. resident of ‘Ponzi scheme'

The agency says says Christopher Aubin and his companies defrauded investors by using “false and misleading statements in connection with the sale of Anchor State securities.”

By William Hall

The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a Massachusetts man with two Rhode Island businesses of running a Ponzi scheme that bilked investors of at least $2 million.

In a lawsuit filed this month with a Boston federal court, the SEC says Christopher Aubin and his companies, Providence, Rhode Island-based Anchor State Capital LLC and North Providence, Rhode Island-based Anchor State Properties LLC, defrauded investors by using “false and misleading statements in connection with the sale of Anchor State securities.”

