SEC accuses Mass. resident of ‘Ponzi scheme'

The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a Massachusetts man with two Rhode Island businesses of running a Ponzi scheme that bilked investors of at least $2 million.

In a lawsuit filed this month with a Boston federal court, the SEC says Christopher Aubin and his companies, Providence, Rhode Island-based Anchor State Capital LLC and North Providence, Rhode Island-based Anchor State Properties LLC, defrauded investors by using “false and misleading statements in connection with the sale of Anchor State securities.”

