SEE INSIDE: David Ortiz Selling Miami-Area Mansion for $13M

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz has listed his Miami-area mansion for $12.5 million.

Ortiz, who sold his Massachusetts home in Weston in 2021, wants to sell the 10,178-square-foot home in the village of Pinecrest, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Miami.

Situated on a one-acre land-locked lot, the home was built by Ortiz in 2019. Michael Martinez of One Sotheby’s International Realty, who is the listing agent, said the home was custom-built for Ortiz, who was personally involved in the design.

The home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a sports bar with a video wall of nine screens, a movie room, a pool, three fire pits, a home automation system, a gazebo, a summer kitchen, and an elevator.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Click here for a photo slideshow of David Ortiz's mansion in the Boston Business Journal.