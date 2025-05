The Chiofaro Co. embarked on a $100 million renovation of International Place in Boston in 2023. It's the most significant change to the two-tower office complex in more than 30 years.

The construction is being overseen by Columbia, a North Reading-based construction management firm. It includes extensive renovations to the IP Lobby and the Fort Hill Square entrance.

