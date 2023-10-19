Downtown Boston

See inside the new Boston HQ of this Parisian ‘unicorn'

By Lucia Maffei

View of Downtown Boston from Boston Harbor

French e-commerce software company Mirakl is unveiling its new office on Thursday in downtown Boston, which the company considers its "joint headquarters" along with Paris.

The Parisian marketplace platform, which has over 60 employees in the Boston area, has had a presence in Boston since 2015, and for the past four years has been located in Somerville's Davis Square. It's now subleasing about 10,000 square feet at 100 Summer St. from neighbor SimpliSafe.

