See the First Peek Inside MGM Music Hall at Fenway

While improvements have been made to Fenway Park and room found for small expansions over the past two decades, one opportunity sat available: a triangle-shaped surface parking lot beyond the ballpark’s right field that’s largely been used for television production trucks.

As new buildings popped up around it, the lot stayed the same. Now it's a concert hall.

MGM Music Hall at Fenway is about to open with a concert capacity of up to 5,000, hosting a performance from Lawrence-area rock band Godsmack on Aug. 27 before grand-opening concerts from James Taylor Aug. 29 and 30.

More than 60 performances are booked through the end of the year, including Bruno Mars, The B-52s and Lil Nas X. The venue is a joint venture between Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Red Sox and Fenway Park, and concert promoter and operator Live Nation. Live Nation also runs the smaller House of Blues across Lansdowne Street.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal