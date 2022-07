The Street, a high-end shopping center in Chestnut Hill, is expanding to add space for nearly 20 new retailers as well as offices and community gathering spaces.

The plan, unveiled by developer WS Development this week, will convert a 90,000-square-foot building that once hosted The Container Store and an AMC movie theater. The Container Store has relocated elsewhere in the plaza, while The Street now has a Showcase SuperLux theater.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal