Shake Shack, Fogo de Chao and More: Burlington Mall Adds New Eateries in Sears Space

By Grant Welker

The Burlington Mall will soon unveil a major makeover of a former Sears anchor store with some big-name and new-to-the-area restaurants.

The remade space will open this fall with Parm, an Italian restaurant that’s part of Major Food Group, a big restaurant industry name that will be opening its first Boston-area location.

Others include the always-growing Shake Shack chain, the Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao, and Bennett’s Sandwich Shop.

