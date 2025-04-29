Boston Business Journal

Sheryl Sandberg says sponsoring the USS Massachusetts ‘a true honor'

By Grant Welker

The ceremonial sponsor of the first military ship named for Massachusetts since World War II is the female executive icon Sheryl Sandberg. She told the Business Journal how it came together.

When Sheryl Sandberg, an icon for empowering female business executives, was receiving widespread attention for her celebrated book, “Lean In,” she heard from a few industries most often.

Sandberg was best known at the time for her role as chief operating officer at Facebook, but her book about gender differences in the workplace and advice for women resonated widely — particularly in the defense sector.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Roughly a decade later, Sandberg — who earned her bachelor’s degree in economics and her MBA from Harvard — is the official sponsor of a nuclear-powered submarine called the USS Massachusetts. It is expected to be commissioned, or put into active service, a year from now in a ceremony at Boston's Conley Terminal.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us