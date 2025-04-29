Sheryl Sandberg says sponsoring the USS Massachusetts ‘a true honor'

When Sheryl Sandberg, an icon for empowering female business executives, was receiving widespread attention for her celebrated book, “Lean In,” she heard from a few industries most often.

Sandberg was best known at the time for her role as chief operating officer at Facebook, but her book about gender differences in the workplace and advice for women resonated widely — particularly in the defense sector.

Roughly a decade later, Sandberg — who earned her bachelor’s degree in economics and her MBA from Harvard — is the official sponsor of a nuclear-powered submarine called the USS Massachusetts. It is expected to be commissioned, or put into active service, a year from now in a ceremony at Boston's Conley Terminal.

