She's an MIT-trained chemist. Now she runs a bagel shop

Milena Pagán is the owner of Rebelle Artisan Bagels in Kendall Square.

It may not be surprising that Milena Pagán, a 2011 MIT graduate who studied chemical engineering, now owns and runs a business in Kendall Square.

But despite her education, and a location in the global epicenter for this industry with neighbors like Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pagán doesn’t work in the life sciences industry.

