She's an MIT-trained chemist. Now she runs a bagel shop

It may not be surprising that Milena Pagán, a 2011 MIT graduate who studied chemical engineering, now owns and runs a business in Kendall Square.

But despite her education, and a location in the global epicenter for this industry with neighbors like Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pagán doesn’t work in the life sciences industry.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal