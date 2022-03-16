Six-Story Hotel Proposed in Southie Behind Convention Center

A team of developers from City Realty and RISE Together is proposing a six-story, 74-room hotel behind the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, placing a bet on a local lodging industry that has been battered by COVID-19.

The 43,000-square-foot hotel would be located at 330 C St. in South Boston, now home to a vacant one-story building that was once a car-repair garage.

The property and the low-slung industrial buildings right next to it act as a boundary of sorts between the BCEC on one side and a residential neighborhood on the other.

