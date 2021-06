The state’s highest court has sided in favor of Barstool Sports in a lawsuit brought by Somerville’s mayor in which the New York City-based media outlet published an interview it obtained under false pretenses.

The court ruled that even though the Barstool interviewer, Kirk Minihane lied about his identity —pretending to be Boston Globe columnist Kevin Cullen — the recording wasn't done secretly, and is therefore legal.

