Smoothie King makes first move into Greater Boston

Smoothie King has surpassed 1,100 stores across 34 states and this year hit a milestone by opening its 100th location in the Atlanta area alone.

Before the end of the year, it’ll mark another achievement: its first store in the Boston area.

That first location, at Maynard Crossing west of Boston, will open in the fourth quarter. It'll be joined soon after by another MetroWest location, in Marlborough. The Texas-based chain will continue growing from there, with 22 commitments across the region from three franchisee groups.

