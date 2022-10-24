Snowport Marketplace Doubles in Size for 2nd Year, With 120 Vendors

Heading into its second holiday shopping season in Boston's Seaport, The Holiday Market at Snowport is nearly doubling in size to boast more than 120 vendors this year.

Snowport disclosed the names of around 20 new vendors this year, including:

Apparel and accessories: The Drift Collective, Oceanum Vela, Patches & Pins, Jewelry Designs by Aris, Simply Chickie, Manuelle Scarves, Garcia Cristina and Tippy’s.

Art and decor: Mo&Co Home, J.S. Dykes, Homebody DIY, Laurel Greenfield Art, Simply Placed, Rainbows Pottery Studio, African Authentics and Lobster Nativity.

Food: Zaz Food Truck, Humble Bones, Nüssli118°, American Vinegar Works and Mama Lam's.

Other new vendors include Petunia, Stylememomma, In Good Company, Mr. Ellie Pooh and Dr. Silkman's.

The market’s 10,000-square-foot heated outdoor dining area will include 19 food and beverage vendors — three times the number as last year, according to WS Development, which is building out much of the neighborhood and helps put on Snowport and its warm-weather counterpart, the Seaport Summer Market.

