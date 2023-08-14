So far, Healey sticking to Baker plan for remote work, office leases

It’s become an annual ritual in the 2020s: As the end of summer draws near, employers reveal a new plan for how often they expect workers in the office after Labor Day. This year, everyone from remote-work-enabler Zoom to President Joe Biden is getting in on the action.

The largest employer in Massachusetts has been conspicuously absent from those weighing in this summer: state government.

Since taking office in January, Gov. Maura Healey has stuck to the hybrid-work playbook drawn up by her predecessor, Charlie Baker. Agencies — and even teams within agencies — are given wide discretion to set their own policies. With so many remote at least part-time, the state plans to give up hundreds of thousands of square feet of office space in downtown Boston. The executive branch has about 20,000 office-based staffers, a large chunk of them based out of Boston offices.

