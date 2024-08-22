Boston Business Journal

Soaring online orders drive Mass.-based BJ's Wholesale Club sales

By Grant Welker

BJ’s Wholesale Club is riding fast-growing online sales, indicating that even shoppers buying in bulk are more likely to order online for pickup or delivery.

BJ’s (NYSE: BJ) said its second-quarter digitally enabled comparable sales spiked 22% compared with the year-earlier quarter. That’s the third straight quarter in which digital sales grew by at least 20%. It was at least 15% the nine prior quarters, including consecutive quarters in which those sales were up nearly 50%.

