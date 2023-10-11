Some Mass. hospitals mandate COVID vaccines, others stick to ‘encouraging'

Tufts Medicine and Boston Children’s Hospital have reinstated COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees this fall.
Tufts updated its COVID vaccine policy, citing updated regulations from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. It has asked all employees to get the updated dose by Dec. 31. The policy applies to vendors, contract employees, volunteers, trainees and medical staff.
