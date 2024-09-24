Boston Restaurant Talk

Somerville gene therapy company cutting nearly 100 jobs

By Hannah Green

Getty Images

Another restructuring is underway at bluebird bio Inc., this time with plans to lay off about 25% of the Somerville company’s workforce. 

Bluebird said Tuesday that the latest cuts are part of its plan to achieve quarterly cash flow break-even in the second half of 2025. Bluebird noted that the restructuring is expected to result in a 20% reduction in cash operating expenses when fully realized in Q3 2025, compared to the prior reporting period.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us