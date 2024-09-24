Somerville gene therapy company cutting nearly 100 jobs

Another restructuring is underway at bluebird bio Inc., this time with plans to lay off about 25% of the Somerville company’s workforce.

Bluebird said Tuesday that the latest cuts are part of its plan to achieve quarterly cash flow break-even in the second half of 2025. Bluebird noted that the restructuring is expected to result in a 20% reduction in cash operating expenses when fully realized in Q3 2025, compared to the prior reporting period.

