Somerville's Assembly Row Is Expanding With More Retail Chains

Yet more retail tenants are set to join Somerville's expanding Assembly Row development.

The sprawling mixed-use site said Wednesday it will soon have outposts of the athleisure store Athleta, handbag retailer Coach, the German kitchenware and cutlery maker Zwilling J.A. Henckels and the stationery and gift store Paper Source. All are set to open within the next year, with Athleta and Zwilling set to open next month.

They join previously-announced tenants whose openings are also in the works.

Those include FRANK Restaurant + Market, a new restaurant by Frank McClellan, who made a name for himself in local dining at the former L'Espalier, and three other eateries: Civility Social House, Tribos Peri Peri and An Nam Vietnamese Grill. The women’s clothing store Aerie, Pandora Jewelry and PNC Bank.

Assembly Row, which has been developed by Maryland-based Federal Realty Investment Trust, has also seen openings of local Boston chains Tatte Bakery & Cafe and Clover Food Lab. It's also home to a Legoland Discovery Center that’s closed until next spring for a $12 million renovation.

