Somerville

Somerville's Bow Market marks its 5th anniversary by expanding

By Grant Welker

Bow Market has the perfect way to mark its fifth anniversary: by expanding.

The popular group of small restaurants and shops in Somerville’s Union Square is adding 6,000 square feet for three retail spaces and two restaurants in a building the market bought on Somerville Avenue. Existing and new retailers are moving into that building as well as elsewhere in the market, which now spans 19,000 square feet.

