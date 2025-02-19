Something new is ‘Bruin': Boston hockey star launches coffee brand

Brad Marchand, captain of the Boston Bruins pro hockey squad and a six-time NHL All-Star, is launching a new business – his own brand of ground coffee.
Brad’s Brew, as it’s called, will soon be available at 90 Market Basket grocery stores across New England, according to a news release on Wednesday.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal