Something new is ‘Bruin': Boston hockey star launches coffee brand

Brad Marchand, captain of the Boston Bruins pro hockey squad and a six-time NHL All-Star, is launching a new business – his own brand of ground coffee.

Brad’s Brew, as it’s called, will soon be available at 90 Market Basket grocery stores across New England, according to a news release on Wednesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal