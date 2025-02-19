Boston Business Journal

Something new is ‘Bruin': Boston hockey star launches coffee brand

By William Hall

In the NHL’s 2023 Winter Classic, Brad Marchand checks Rickard Rakell of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Brad Marchand, captain of the Boston Bruins pro hockey squad and a six-time NHL All-Star, is launching a new business – his own brand of ground coffee.

Brad’s Brew, as it’s called, will soon be available at 90 Market Basket grocery stores across New England, according to a news release on Wednesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us