South Korean President to Discuss Biotech Research on Mass. Tour

By Sam Doran

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol will reportedly hit Massachusetts on his U.S. tour next week, putting an emphasis on the biotech and digital sectors with stops in the Cambridge area and a speech about "challenges to freedom."

The Republic of Korea leader's Bay State plans were announced by a senior aide Wednesday, according to KBS World, the Korean Broadcasting System's international outlet.

