South Shore Plaza housing proposal, facing opposition, shrinks again

A Florida-based real estate developer has again shrunk its proposed residential complex on the South Shore Plaza property in Braintree in an attempt to win approval.
ZOM Living is now pursuing a plan for a 290-unit apartment building on the mall’s parking lot. The Braintree Planning Board is scheduled to review the revised proposal Tuesday night. The new plan was first reported by the Patriot-Ledger.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal