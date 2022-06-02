Boston Business Journal

Sports Bar Owners Happy, But Struggle to Meet Celtics Playoff Demand

By Beth Treffeisen

With the Boston Celtics in the NBA finals, which tip off Thursday night on the West Coast, businesses in the West End and nearby TD Garden say they're looking forward to the additional business — even if it means having to get creative with staffing.

“Bars by the Garden are like clam shacks on the Cape in December, but in June and July,” said Bill Fairweather, the owner of The Greatest Bar on Friend Street, describing the feast or famine nature of game-night crowds versus the offseason. 

Copyright Boston Business Journal

