Boston Business Journal

Spotify cut 1,500 jobs, still has ‘a team' in Boston, but less space

By Lucia Maffei

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

Spotify still has some remaining team members in the Boston area following the third round of layoffs the company did this year.

In a public filing, the music streaming service headquartered in Sweden (NYSE: SPOT) reported Monday that it plans to reduce its employee base by approximately 17% in a push to reach "meaningful operating efficiencies."

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us