Springfield psychiatric hospital to lay off 87 ahead of shutdown

By Meera Raman

Vibra Hospital plans to lay off 87 employees by Aug. 15 ahead of its shutdown later this summer, according to a notice filed last week with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

The Springfield-based hospital currently consists of 30 long-term psychiatric patient beds and contracts with the state to care for court-ordered psychiatric patients. Those beds, and the state contract, will be relocated to Baystate Health's new Valley Springs Behavioral Hospital in Holyoke, which is set to open on Aug. 15.

