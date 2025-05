Boston Medical Center, which in October acquired two struggling Steward hospitals — St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center — will be dropping those names to rebrand the centers as part of the BMC system.

St. Elizabeth’s in Brighton will now be called Boston Medical Center – Brighton, and Good Samaritan will be called Boston Medical Center – South. The physician practices at both hospitals will be called BMC Health.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal