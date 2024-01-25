State to conduct cost probe into Dana-Farber, Beth Israel deal

The Health Policy Commission will conduct a cost review of the proposed clinical affiliation between Dana-Farber Cancer Center and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, which includes building a new cancer hospital in the Longwood Medical Area.

Dana-Farber and Beth Israel are proposing a $1.7 billion facility with 300 beds. If approved, the new affiliation would effectively end Dana-Farber's 30-year collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal