Steward Health Care told the state that it plans to lay off 1,243 employees at two hospitals it plans to close, with most of the cuts in Boston.

At Carney Hospital in Dorchester, the layoffs will impact 753 employees. In Ayer, at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, 490 employees will lose their jobs, the Texas health care chain told the state in a notice mandated by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.

Steward submitted its WARN notice, made public Friday, following its announcement that it intended to close two of the eight Massachusetts hospitals involved in its sale process. A judge in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court where Steward’s bankruptcy proceedings are unfolding approved the closures on Wednesday.

Steward plans to close the hospitals on Aug. 31, but employees will be laid off effective Sept. 24, according to a letter filed with the state by Steward, which would keep Steward in compliance with the WARN Act.



