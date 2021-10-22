Boston Business Journal

Stop & Shop Launches 30-Minute Delivery Service

By Grant Welker

As consumers have gotten used to faster and faster delivery times for food, alcohol and other consumer goods, Stop & Shop is now launching a program that will get people their groceries even faster — in as little as half an hour.

The new Stop & Shop Express program, in an affiliation with the online grocery delivery service Instacart, is an expansion of a partnership the two companies first began in 2017 as same-day delivery service. By the middle of last year, that program was expanded to three-fourths of the grocery store’s locations.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalStop & Shop
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us