Stop & Shop President ‘Heartbroken' After NY Store Shooting

The president of grocery chain Stop & Shop said he was "shocked and heartbroken" after a gunman killed one person and wounded two others at a New York location on Tuesday.

A man wearing black clothing walked into the office area of a Stop & Shop in West Hampstead and shot people with a handgun, NBC News reported.

Gordon Reid, president of Quincy-based Stop & Shop, one of the largest employers in Massachusetts, said the company is cooperating with local law enforcement in its investigation. The identities of the victims haven't been released.

